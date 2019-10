DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – Two horses were fatally struck on a Dallas highway Monday morning after running loose from a trailer.

Dallas police and Dallas County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded about 7:30 a.m.

The road closure caused delays on Interstate 35 and State Highway 183 while drivers helped corral the horses, which were found up to two miles apart, according to NBC-DFW.

The horses were collected by 9:15 a.m., according to NBC-DFW.

The owner told police there were 13 horses in total.