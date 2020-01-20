19 NICU nurses at same hospital gave birth to 19 babies in 2019

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETK/CNN Newsource) – A hospital in Nebraska had its very own baby boom over the past year with nineteen women who work in the NICU all pregnant at the same time last year.

The nineteen people worked at Methodist Women’s Hospital in Omaha and have all now just given birth.

One of the nurses there says she’s happy she has plenty of co-workers to share the experience with.

“There are things that you think you’ll just know as a mom, but I don’t know, just second guess everything. So, it’s really nice to be able to talk to other people that are going through the same thing and they can kind of guide you and share their experience,” said one of the nurses named Megan.

In total, the women gave birth to 11 girls and eight boys.