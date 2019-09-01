19 injured after 18-wheeler collides with Amtrak in Liberty Co.

DAYTON, Texas (AP/CNN) — Authorities say more than a dozen people suffered minor injuries when an Amtrak train from Los Angeles bound for New Orleans struck a tractor-trailer in southeastern Texas.

“It was like a mini earthquake. I never heard the house shake like that,” said Aline Gonzalez, neighbor.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Erik Burse said people were taken to a hospital with “bumps and scrapes” following the Friday afternoon collision when the 18-wheeler pulled into the path of the train near Dayton, about 35 miles northeast of Houston.

Burse said the injured included the driver of the 18-wheeler and passengers of the train. The engine of the train came “partially” off the track as a result of the collision.

Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods said in a statement there were 70 people on board the train at the time.

“My heart dropped. I can tell you that. My heart dropped. I thought the train came off the tracks and was going to hit the house or something,” said Gisselle Hernandez, neighbor.

Neighbors said they didn’t hear a train horn before the crash. The crossing is in a rural area of Dayton where there are no arms or warning lights on the track.

Who’s at fault is under DPS investigation.

Burse said the train remained on the track late Friday and it wasn’t clear when it would be moved.