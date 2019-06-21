17-year-old murdered by three teenagers in robbery gone bad

Alysha Johnson was killed during a robbery gone bad, police said. Three teens have been charged with murder (WBTV).

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The boyfriend of a teenage girl who was shot and killed during an apparent robbery in north Charlotte returned to the scene one day after the tragic incident.

“This is the last place where she was at,” said Deante Walker while standing in the parking lot on Beatties Ford Road where the shooting happened. “You know, I feel like there is still a spirit in this parking lot.”

Walker was talking about his girlfriend, 17-year-old Alysha Johnson. Police say she was killed by three people – 17-year-old Juan Zamora, 16-year-old Andy Garcia and a 15-year-old female juvenile – during a robbery gone bad Monday afternoon. All three are charged with first-degree murder, among other charges.

Walker says Alysha, who recently graduated from Hopewell High School, was one month away from turning 18. She was planning on studying at Central Piedmont Community College.

“Alysha was smart… She was smart. One of the strongest,” he said. “We were living our life right. You know, go to school, have our own apartment, go to work, save some money up.”

Walker wasn’t the only one to show up at the scene the day after Alysha was killed. Other friends and members of the community also came by, writing on a card and adding to a makeshift memorial that had been set up.

Police say the community helped them catch the suspects so quickly, and they credit that to the outreach between Metro Division Officers and their neighbors.

“We just love that kind of communication, talking to us, being there, not being afraid to speak their mind and tell us,” said Lt. Spencer Cochran. “It goes both ways. If they’re not happy with us, they express that also.”

A neighbor who lives a block away from where the shooting happened, and who asked not to be identified, explained that crime gives the neighborhood a bad reputation.

“It’s a beautiful neighborhood. It really is. It’s just the crime and the people that are actually making the wrong decisions when it comes to solving problems,” said the woman.

As Alysha’s friends and family face a life without her, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help.

Anyone with further information about the shooting or the suspects is asked to call 704-432-TIPS, Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600, or visit the Crime Stoppers website.