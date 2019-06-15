17-year-old credits ‘Find My Friends’ app for saving life

NORTH CAROLINA (KETK) – Macy Smith, 17, was pinned down and couldn’t reach her phone after a car accident. She credits ‘Find my Friends’ app that led her dad to find her and get help.

“The first hour, I was frantic. I was looking for ways to get out and I was thinking of just different things I could do.”

The only thing she could reach and touch, was her Bible.

“Since the second I laid my hand on that Bible, I knew that that was God telling me that it was all in his hands and it was happening for a reason and that I would be okay,” Smith said.

Then she head a car stop and the door shut. Her stepdad had found her and held her hand through the sunroof.

Her family members found her using the ‘Find My Friends’ app, which track Apple devices.

“Having that location, if we didn’t have that we would have never known where to look. I’m certain that that is what saved her life,” Smith’s mother, Catrina Alexander said.

Smith’s goal is to raise awareness of apps like these.

“I definitely feel like God spared my life for a reason. I want to share my message because teenagers need to hear it from me. If you had been through what I’ve been through, you would never say that you didn’t want that app,” Smith said.