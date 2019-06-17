17 flights diverted to ABIA likely due to severe weather

News

by: Staff Reporters

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Likely due to the severe weather throughout Texas Sunday afternoon, 17 flights heading to Dallas and Houston have been diverted to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, a spokesperson said.

He estimated half of the flights were on the way to Houston and half were going to Dallas.

A Lufthansa A380 was diverted to ABIA around 3 p.m. It was coming from Frankfurt, German heading for Houston.

It’s not uncommon to have this number of flights diverted with severe weather, according to ABIA.

So far, six flights to and from Dallas for Sunday afternoon/evening have been canceled at ABIA. Check the ABIA website for the latest information on arrivals and departures.

