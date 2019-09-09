14-foot alligator may be largest ever caught in the state

(CNN) – Talk about beginners’ luck!

Derrick Snelson and his daughter Shelby may have caught the largest alligator in Georgia state history.

It was his second time gator hunting, and her first.

The possibly record-setting event occurred earlier this month on lake Eufaula, nearly 200-miles southwest of Atlanta.

The reptile measured at 14-foot, one-and-three-quarters inches.

The owner of Lethal Guide Service, a hunting guide business, says the previous record was nearly 13-foot and 11-inches.

However, the Georgia department of natural resources hasn’t confirmed that yet.

The Snelson family has skinned the animal for the meat and will have the rest of the gator mounted–although they joke they may have to build a bigger house for it to fit.