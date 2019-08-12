12-year-old boy is cutting grass so he can pay for college

LANCASTER, South Carolina (KETK) – A 12-year-old boy in South Carolina is busy getting a head start on his future.

Jaylin Clyburn says he always has had a heart for helping those in his community. So when he decided to start saving money for his academic future, he wanted to do it by helping his neighbors.

He put a post on Facebook advertising his business cutting grass and went straight to work. Jaylin has also met new friends who have helped him with the business.

So far, he has cut over 100 lawns this summer and does not plan to stop once school begins.