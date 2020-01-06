11-year-old boy dies while on ‘Make A Wish’ trip

WISCONSIN (CNN) — An 11-year-old boy died while on his ‘Make A Wish’ trip in Minneapolis. The child, facing terminal brain cancer, had the dream of shopping at the Lego store inside the Mall of America.

It was Mikey Choroszy’s final wish to shop at the Lego store but he never made it back home.

Mikey had brain cancer and his family knew his time was running out, but they had no idea their child wouldn’t make it home.

“On Monday we did a lot of shopping and he was doing really good. Mikey took a decline very quickly,” said Tammy Wildish, Mikey’s mother.







Tammy said Mikey’s battle started just 15 months ago when he was diagnosed with a tumor in his brain stem, but remission last year led to relapse just months later.

“He was a fighter, he never gave up. He told me that he was fighting for his brother Robby. He was doing this for his brother. He would not give up,” she said.

Tragically, Mikey unexpectedly lost his 19-year-old brother Robby to health issues exactly one year ago.

The unfathomable pain of losing two sons in just one year has only been made worse by the financial burden on the family.

“Now, Mikey is still in Minneapolis, Minnesota and we’re trying to get him back as soon as we can. It’s going to be a cost,” she said.

The cost of transportation is thousands of dollars this family can’t afford. To help with funds, a family friend has helped set up a GoFundMe page to help bring Mikey home to his final resting place.

“He never ever had a scare in life, he never worried about anything,” she said.

The goal of the campaign was $20,000, but friends and family have exceeded that by thousands with the current amount raised at $35,000.