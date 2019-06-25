104th East Texas State Fair concert lineup announced

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The headlining concerts for the 104th East Texas State Fair have been announced!
Aaron Watson on September 21st and Bret Michaels on September 28th are expected to bring the largest crowds of the week.
Concert schedule:
- September 20 – Mike and The Moonpies
- September 21 – Aaron Watson with special guest Chris Colston
- September 23 – The Tuxedo Cats
- September 24 – TJC Jazz Ensemble
- September 25 – Amy Holden
- September 26 – UT Tyler Jazz Ensemble
- September 27 – Holly Tucker
- September 28 – Billie Jo
- September 28 – Bret Michaels with special guest Ashmore
- September 29 – La Invasora Conjunto Fest
Tickets for the concert will go on sale July 1st at 10 a.m. Tickets can only be purchased online and will not be available at the entrance gate.
The East Texas State Fair will happen from September 20 – 29, 2019.
For more information about the fair, visit the East Texas State Fair website.
