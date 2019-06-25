104th East Texas State Fair concert lineup announced

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The headlining concerts for the 104th East Texas State Fair have been announced!

Aaron Watson on September 21st and Bret Michaels on September 28th are expected to bring the largest crowds of the week.

Concert schedule:

September 20 – Mike and The Moonpies

September 21 – Aaron Watson with special guest Chris Colston

September 23 – The Tuxedo Cats

September 24 – TJC Jazz Ensemble

September 25 – Amy Holden

September 26 – UT Tyler Jazz Ensemble

September 27 – Holly Tucker

September 28 – Billie Jo

September 28 – Bret Michaels with special guest Ashmore

September 29 – La Invasora Conjunto Fest

Tickets for the concert will go on sale July 1st at 10 a.m. Tickets can only be purchased online and will not be available at the entrance gate.

The East Texas State Fair will happen from September 20 – 29, 2019.

For more information about the fair, visit the East Texas State Fair website.

