103-year-old Seattle woman skydives for birthday; sets world record

SEATTLE, Washington (KETK) – A 103-year-old Seattle woman set a world record after becoming the oldest to successfully skydive.

On Thursday she suited up, boarded a plane, and went for the ride of her life above Snohomish County, Washington.

To celebrate her 103rd birthday, her son Warren, a frequent jumper, decided to take his mom with him.

“It’s fun so why not have some fun, hallelujah,” Kitty Hodges, Warren’s mom said.

Kitty was not nervous at all, even though people half her age are scared of skydiving.

She screamed, “I’m all set, Wee!!!!”

Her neighbors from Bayview, a retirement community gathered along the flight line to see kitty off on her adventure.

“She is one of the most tenacious amazing positive people I’ve ever known,” one of her friends said.

After a quick flight to 10,000 feet, Kitty and her instructor jumped out of the airplane and landed safely 30 seconds later.

How was her experience?

“Great! But don’t believe it,” she laughed.

After 103 years, she’s seen and done it all.