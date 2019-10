MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – More than 1,000 swepco customers are without power in Mount Pleasant.

The outage is localized to the downtown area and started just after 4 p.m.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department is warning that street lights are out and is reminding drivers to stop before proceeding through an intersection.

MPPD is also asking residents not to call 911 about the outage.

Swepco estimates that power will be restored by 8:30 p.m.