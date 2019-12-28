100-year-old love letters spark mystery in Memphis home

MEMPHIS, Tennessee (KETK/NBC) – A more than 100-year-old find is keeping one family busy this holiday season.

After searching the attic in a century-old house, homeowners found love letters that were written to the previous residents.

It’s a love story between a woman named Anna Bunch and a man named James Hill Foster.

“She was born in 1901, so she would have been 17,” said Katherine Singley, a conservator.

The letters indicated the start of a relationship between the two.

“He’s really putting the moves on Anna because he wants to know if he has any chance.. is she seeing other fellas,” said Singley.

The letters were covered in soot and found under a floorboard in the attic.

“Because you really can’t even unfold the letters without breaking the fibers in it, it just crumbles,” said Singley.

The find wasn’t in Singley’s house but found in her son and daughter-in-law’s house.

“So I do contract work for museums and private collections,” said Singley.

She’s spent the last 40 years as a trained object conservator and her trip to Memphis for the holidays would spark a new project for her.

Unraveling the more than 100-year-old romance, Anna Bunch and her three siblings lived in the house in the early 1900s.

“They used to deliver mail twice a day so some of them say I’ve waited for the afternoon mail and your letter wasn’t in there,” said Singley.

While most of the letters come from an army post in Mississippi, the stationary shows James possibly moved around.

Even though he never stayed in one spot, he always remembered to write Anna.

“He’s apologizing there… I’m sorry for what I said last night, sure hope you’re feeling better today,” said Singley.

Anna eventually marries James in Oklahoma around 1926.

James died in 1964 which led Anna Bunch to return to her childhood home until she passed away in 1993.