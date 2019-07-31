10-year-old boy charged with assault after school dodgeball game

DETROIT (KETK) – A 10-year-old boy from Canton, Michigan has been charged with aggravated assault after injuring another student during a dodgeball game at recess.

The incident occurred on April 30 when Bryce Lindley was suspended for the incident. He allegedly gave another student a concussion in the game.

The boy’s mother, Cameishi, wrote on Facebook that the school principal only suspended Bryce because the student who was hit had a pre-existing condition.

Lindley was told he had chronic brain stem infliction. She wrote that “Clearly, this student should not have been playing a physical contact sport.”

Our sister station in the area reported that the police believe Bryce threw the ball at his face intentionally. The mom of the child injured claimed her child had been targeted before.

“My son was hit twice in the face with a ball previously due to this. The child apologized to my son and my son said ‘Mom, it’s OK, we’re still going to be friends,’” the mother, who remained anonymous, told the station.

The latest dodgeball incident, however, was the last straw for her.

Lindley said she was not aware of any previous incidents and wishes problems lied this could be solved in the classroom, not the courtroom.