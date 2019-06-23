1-year-old boy dies after being left in hot car in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas (KXAN) — A baby died Saturday morning after being left inside a car outside a Galveston restaurant, according to NBC affiliate KPRC.

Officials told the news station the 1-year-old boy’s parents left him in the car while they worked at a restaurant on the 6300 block of Stewart Road. Galveston police said it was 90 degrees outside when the boy was found at 11 a.m.

He was alive but unresponsive while officials took him to the hospital, but was pronounced dead after they arrived.

According to the National Safety Council, a non-profit that promotes health and safety, five Texas children died last year after being left in cars when the temperature was too hot. A record 52 children died last year from being left in hot cars, and 11 (not including the Galveston boy) died so far this year.