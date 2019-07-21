1 year after San Marcos arson, survivors and family urge suspect to come forward

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN/KETK) — It’s been a year since five people died and seven were injured in the July 20 San Marcos apartment fire. Survivors and family members of those who died are trying to move forward, but the lack of justice for the crime authorities say was intentional, makes it tough.

The group is now a new family, one bound by the Iconic Village apartments tragedy that unites them all, and by their message asking the person responsible to come forward.

Zachary Sutterfield, who received burns on 70 percent of his body and spent months fighting for his life in a San Antonio hospital, was almost the sixth fatality that night. Sutterfield, who was only 20 at the time, had to jump from the second story of the building.

While Sutterfield survived, Drew Estes, 21, was not so lucky.

Estes’ mother says she turned to God in the aftermath of her son’s death. “I asked him why? Why didn’t you save my son? So many people got out. Why didn’t Drew? He was right there next to a window,” she said.

A year later, everyone met to implore anyone with information about the unsolved homicide to come forward so that they can move on.

Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for any credible information that leads to an arrest. While authorities hope the money will encourage informants to come forward, for Jessica Sanchez, who lost her brother in the blaze, no amount of money could ever be enough.

“There were five beautiful people. Five,” said Sanchez. “How would $10,000 seem like enough?”

If you have any information on the Iconic Village apartments fire, you’re asked to call police.