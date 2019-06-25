1 MILLION MILES: Brookshire’s driver reaches landmark

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Brookshire Grocery Co. is honoring one of its truck drivers for reaching a milestone – driving 1 million miles safely.

Douglas Dunn has more than 20 years of experience with BGC and is one of only 24 company drivers to have ever logged 1 million safely driven miles.

Dunn reached the milestone while delivering groceries from the company’s distribution center in Tyler. Company leaders, along with Dunn’s family and coworkers, gathered to congratulate him upon his return.

“We are extremely proud of Douglas for achieving 1 million miles without a preventable accident,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co. “Our company places great focus on the safety of our drivers and the traveling public. This incredible accomplishment is a testament to Douglas and his commitment to our safety standards.”