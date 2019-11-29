1 man dead in Gun Barrel City house fire

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – One man was killed in an early Thanksgiving morning house fire in Gun Barrel City.

The fire in the 100 block of Willowwood Drive was reported at about 4:30 a.m. Thursda. First responders arrived on scene and found flames and heavy smoke coming from the residence.

Gun Barrel City Fire Fighters, assisted by Mabank, Payne Springs, and Seven Points Fire Departments, brought the fire under control in approximately thirty minutes. During the course of fighting the fire, Gun Barrel City fire fighters located the body of a deceased 31-year-old male.

Henderson County Fire Marshall Shane Renberg is investigating the cause of the fire.

“I want to thank the Mabank, Payne Springs, and Seven Points Fire Departments for their support with equipment, water and manpower. Their assistance was critical given the intensity of the fire,” said Gun Barrel City Assistant Fire Chief Jason Raney. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family who lost a loved one in the fire.”

The home and contents were a complete loss; the American Red Cross is assisting the family.