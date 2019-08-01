1 dead, 5 injured after gas explosion shoots fireball into the air

LINCOLN COUNTY, Kentucky (KETK) – One person is dead and at least five people are injured after a deadly gas explosion shot a fireball into the air overnight in Kentucky.

According to a report from NBC News, the 30-inch gas line breached just 50 yards from a mobile home park around 1:30 a.m. At least six structures caught fire.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation and emergency officials say it is still an active scene.

Witnesses told our NBC affiliate WLEX that it felt like “an atomic bomb went off.”

No hazardous material is involved and around 75 people were evacuated from the park.