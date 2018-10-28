$55 million grant given to Texas to prevent terrorist attacks

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks to fellow state officials and media following a video teleconference briefing on this year's hurricane season hosted by President Donald Trump, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks to fellow state officials and media following a video teleconference briefing on this year's hurricane season hosted by President Donald Trump, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) - Gov. Greg Abbott announced earlier this week that a $55.5 million grant from Homeland Security that would go towards preventing terrorist attacks in the State of Texas. The money will be divided between 227 different State Homeland Security Program projects and 134 Urban Area Security Initiative projects.

"These grants will enhance state and local officials' efforts to not only confront, but also prepare for and prevent, attacks before they happen," Abbott said. "I thank U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Nielsen for helping to make these grants possible, and I remain committed to keeping the Lone Star State safe."

The funds will de distributed as follows: