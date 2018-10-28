$55 million grant given to Texas to prevent terrorist attacks
AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) - Gov. Greg Abbott announced earlier this week that a $55.5 million grant from Homeland Security that would go towards preventing terrorist attacks in the State of Texas. The money will be divided between 227 different State Homeland Security Program projects and 134 Urban Area Security Initiative projects.
"These grants will enhance state and local officials' efforts to not only confront, but also prepare for and prevent, attacks before they happen," Abbott said. "I thank U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Nielsen for helping to make these grants possible, and I remain committed to keeping the Lone Star State safe."
The funds will de distributed as follows:
- Special Response Teams and First Responder Capabilities: $19.9 million to provide equipment, training, and exercise support for local, regional, and state level response teams such as SWAT, Bomb, HAZMAT, Search and Rescue (SAR), and for other law enforcement, fire and emergency medical services personnel that serve communities across the state.
- State, Regional & Local Planning: $12.1 million to support state-wide planning and preparedness efforts that provide the foundation for effective homeland security capability development and implementation in Texas.
- Interoperable Emergency Communications: $8.1 million to sustain and enhance operational communications capabilities which will facilitate information sharing and effective coordination essential for the successful response to all types of threats and hazards.
- Fusion Centers: $3.7 million to support state and regional fusion centers which promote ongoing intelligence and information sharing capabilities and provide analysis, production and exchange of critical data between federal, state, and local partners.
