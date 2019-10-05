NEAL BARTON’S POV: Why the sudden freak-out about vaping?

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Help me understand something. The total freak-out right now about vaping.

Just Tuesday, the chancellor of Texas A&M proudly said they cannot outlaw vaping soon enough on what he called every single inch of the campus. Ok.

Full disclosure: I don’t vape. I don’t smoke, I don’t chew anymore. And I would discourage anyone from doing any of that.

That being said, I don’t understand the sudden government and official hatred of vaping. The Texas Tribune has reported more than 800 hundred people across the country have lung cancer. They say it’s from e-cigarettes.

That’s too many people, so, let’s investigate.

But from what I have read, more people have died or been hurt from heart disease, cancer, accidents, stroke. You get where I’m going.

Maybe I am not getting something. But, with so many other things out there killing and hurting people, I don’t understand the – I’m sorry about this description again – total freak-out about vaping. It reminds me of church when the sins of booze and dancing were discussed. But not the sins of overeating and gossip. Those too, are mentioned in the Bible.

Selective outrage?

That’s my point of view. What’s yours? You can email me at pov@easttexasmatters.com or Facebook me at KETK Neal Barton.