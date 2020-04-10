NEAL BARTON’S POV: What world leader was doing anything about the virus?

Many of you and I were angry after reading an Associated Press article this past weekend

and Boston newspaper opinion which implies President Trump knew about COVID-19 and did nothing about it.

In fact, a friend told me the past weekend there is a new 70-day movement out there implying Trump was 70 days late.

Lets go back about 70 days from right now.

Remember in January the president caught hell after he denied flights in from China in January.

The only other world leader to cancel flights to their country was Italy.

Back then what world leader was doing anything?

Anyone from Congress doing anything? No wait…back then the House was eaten up with impeachment and and was trying to force the Senate to go along with that.

Since then, we have had three Democratic debates. Did any Dem presidential candidate bring this up? No.

Did any of my national media debate-hosting colleagues even ask one question about the virus while hosting the debate? Not one.

What was the key debate about 70 days ago in the nation’s capitol? It was impeachment and the Speaker of the House tearing up the president’s State of the Union speech.

You may not like the president and not like what he did. But back then he was the only world leader to do a anything about COVID-19.

That’s my point of view, what’s yours? You can email me at pov@ketk.com or Facebook me at KETK Neal Barton.