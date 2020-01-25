NEAL BARTON’S POV: What is going on here?

When I first saw this I exploded.

Our sister station in Austin is reporting the Texas Teacher Retirement System is spending $326,000 a month for office space on Austin’s 6th street, while raising the costs on current and retired teachers, like my parents.

And the paper pushing bureaucrats who run it are about to get an even better office space.

The TRS just signed a 10-year lease for three new floors of space in 2021.

The developer’s website states, “Situated in the epicenter of Austin’s CBD, Indeed Tower will deliver a vibrant mixed-use environment with a prominent 6th Street address through its three main components: a 683,000-square-foot Class AA office tower with ground floor retail, a historic 1914 post office re-positioned into a 25,000-square-foot retail/restaurant destination, and a 20,000-square-foot urban greenspace.”

What in the hell is going on here?

I say put them in a warehouse in downtown Port Arthur.

The rent is cheap there.

And while we’re at it, they can take the STARR test every day.

If they flunk, they’re fired.

That's my point of view what's yours?
KETK Neal Barton.