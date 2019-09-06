NEAL BARTON’S POV: What about Chicago?

While we sadly learn more about the deadly shooting spree in Odessa this past weekend, let me be the real skunk at the picnic.

This past weekend in Chicago, seven people were killed and

seventeen were hurt.

Because of gun violence.

A few weeks ago in the Windy City seven were killed and 46 were wounded.

If you pay attention, you know inChicago this happens every week. It never gets a lot of attention.

Ever.

One of our newest newsroom employees saw the numbers from this past weekend and squealed as if she discovered some breaking news.

I’ve told you about Chicago crime before during this forum.

How come no one is worried about that?

Are people in Chicago somehow not as worthy as the rest of us?

Of course not.

Chicago is a liberal city with a mountain of gun laws. They don’t work. To call out Chicago government is to call out the anti-gun liberal establishment.

Pols in Chicago blame their gun violence on firearms which are bought somewhere else and trucked in.

Which makes my point. Bad people will always find a way around the law.

That’s why they are bad people – outlaws.

A mountain of more laws will never change that.

That’s my point of view what’s yours?

