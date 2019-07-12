NEAL BARTON’S POV: We should have paid more attention to Ross Perot

Ross Perot died this week.

He was known to many Texans as a rich guy who threw himself into the middle of the Texas No Pass No Play rule.

But, to many of us he was the guy who jumped in the 1992 presidential race.

Now that I think about it, he was a lot like you know who.

Lecturing us how ridiculously Washington D.C. operated.

Bitching about how many jets we used to take self-important politicians around the world.

I didn’t agree with him then.

I do now.

He warned us about what a nightmare NAFTA would be. It is.

We didn’t listen.We had the Washington insiders to tell us what a windfall it would be.

He warned of a sucking sound. The same sucking sound a lot of journalists and politicians make today.

He flew on his own plane, spent his own money and and spoke his own mind. Kinda like …

DC insiders and the Clinton and Bush campaigsn hated him. The media did too.

Long before there was Twitter, Perot would go on Larry King Live back then when CNN had ratings.

He went over the media’s head and caught hell for it. But he didn’t care.

Kinda like … well.

Media and DC hates people they don’t create. Hates people they don’t control.

Perot was that guy back then. Kinda like … you know.

Maybe we should have payed more attention back then.

