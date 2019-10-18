NEAL BARTON’S POV: We see how chummy NBA is with China

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – So an executive with the Houston Rockets basketball team recently tweets he’s pulling for Hong Kong against China. All hell breaks loose.

We find out just how cozy the NBA is with the most brutal nation in the world. Forget the fact that if you live in China and you are gay, trans, or just don’t toe the line you may get killed or face tremendous persecution. For just being different.

What a disappointing surprise for all the woke NBA players to come out in China’s behalf. The reason – business. Money from ticket and sneaker sales.

You have two NBA coaches who can’t keep off Twitter slamming America or the president. Quiet about all this. How disappointing. America is freedom. They constantly complain. And that is their right. But, they are cool. They are okay with a country which still has its foot on the neck of its people.

That's my point of view what's yours? KETK Neal Barton.