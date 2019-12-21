NEAL BARTON’S POV: Un-elected bureaucrats think they run things

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Conservative writer Ned Ryun makes a great point.

A huge problem we have right now in Washington D.C. is the bureaucratic ruling class. Those are un-elected government workers who think they run things but… Well, in some case it’s a shame they do.

Ryun was a writer for W Bush. He found out soon after he took the Bush job he and others would talk to unionized government workers about this and that needing to be done and they’d simply look up from their computers and say no. They said we were here before you came and we’ll be here after you leave. We are the ones who actually run things.

This is I why I have recently been a fan of what the Trump administration did with the Bureau of Land Management. Just moved it to Grand Junction, Colorado. I’d love to send all large federal departments to other parts of the country. Put the Ag Department in Iowa. Department of Labor in Lufkin, Texas.

A new bill just hit President Trump’s desk to sign giving federal workers 12 PAID weeks off for a the birth of a child. You like that? Maybe you do. I think it’s a little much.

