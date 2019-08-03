NEAL BARTON’S POV: Trump vs. Cummings continues

Congressman Elijah Cummings and Donald Trump are still going at it.

The feud started when Cummings came down hard about border issues to one of Trump’s appointees in a House hearing.

Then, using Twitter – because the mainstream media hates Trump, it’s how he goes straight to the public – Trump went after Cummings saying his district is rat and drug infested and was a disaster.

Trump implied Cummings would be doing more good if he worried about Baltimore than what’s going on thousands of miles away at the border. With some stories about what’s going on down there, it seems Cummings is being a bit hyperbolic.

On cue, the media attacked Trump with the “R”- word.

This even though Trump never spoke of skin color

The national media tried to stand Trump down, but Trump just doubled down.

Bill O’Reilly, who is writing a book about Trump, asked the president why he gets so personal. O’Reilly says Trump told him it’s because it works.

He told O’Reilly if he would have gone after Cummings about policy no one would care.

On Fox News a few days ago, a woman from HUD in New York City said she was forced to shut down a day-care center in AOC’s distict because it was infested with maggot-filled rats.

In fact, she claims maggot- infested rats were falling through the ceiling. But, AOC seems to be distracted with other issues.

All of this leads to a question. No matter if they are Dems or “R’s”, they need to need to stay home and work.

Fix the things in their districts.

And leave the TV cameras of capitol hill alone a lot more.

