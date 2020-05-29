NEAL BARTON’S POV: Trump and twitter

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – How do you feel about all this Twitter and Trump stuff?

Can’t he say what he wants, or is it ok for these companies to quash what they want because they own it?

And now there are more fact-checkers.

Fact checkers about what? Or whom?

Come to find out one Twitter fact- checker has been posting murderous comments about President Trump and Republicans.

It’s ok for him to feel that way. But it’s not ok to label yourself an independent fact-checker.

That’s fraud. We all come at life and politics from different places. One side doesn’t have the high ground over another. I say post away and let the marketplace vote what is fact or bull.

That's my point of view what's yours?