NEAL BARTON’S POV: Too far, too fast

So way out there in Ector County, a bar owner decides to open. She has friends with long guns show to support her. The sheriff gets wind and what does he do? He calls out the SWAT team with an armored vehicle. Everyone is arrested.

The SWAT team? The SWAT team? Isn’t this a TABC issue?

The Bible says a gentle word turns away wrath. Can’t TABC agents just show up and say, “You have 30 minutes to shut down or we pull your license for a year”?

I still don’t know why bars are closed when restaurants are open. I still don’t know why hair salons were shut down. To me that’s a sanitary issue and all along should have been operating with masks and the guidelines Governor Abbott announced Tuesday.

When this is all said and done, we surely needed to take this horrible virus seriously. But, I’m speaking for myself here, we moved way too fast and too far.

