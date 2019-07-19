NEAL BARTON’S POV: To the Moon with primitive equipment

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – This Apollo week has done my soul good.

To see how well the networks covered the event with such primitive equipment.

Words and pictures, mainly pictures, drive TV. It played an incredible role.

But not the incredible role NASA had of putting men on the moon with stubby pencils and computers weaker than the ones in your cell phone.

President Kennedy said we were going to the moon because it was hard. And we did it.

Americans banded together to get the job done, and Americans and others around the world gathered to cheer them on.

We all know where we were when Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin came down that ladder. So many times when we think about where we were it was because something bad happened. This was good.

My mom came and dragged me out of the yard to watch TV because it was history.

And history it was.

It was great to see Walter Cronkite choke up. America choked up.

To burst with pride. And be 10 years old again.

That’s my point of mine what’s yours?

