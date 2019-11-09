NEAL BARTON’S POV: This is an attack on our country

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – For years we were told the crisis at the Mexican border was manufactured and was not that big of a deal.

We’ve finally seen how brutal cartels are in Mexico. They run Mexico.

Look at those poor Mormons who were recently killed across the border.

These cartels are awful people.

We know why Mexico won’t act. MAybe they’d like to team with the greatest military on earth.

President Trump gave that president the offer this week.

Something needs to happen. Drugs are pouring in from Mexico. We’re told it’s because we want them. It’s also because they’ll take blood money to kill us. Putting in fentanyl which is 50-1000 times more potent than morphine.

Are we good with this? This ok with you?

This is an attack on our country.

That’s my point of view what’s yours?

