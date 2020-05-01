NEAL BARTON’S POV: They still don’t have a decent answer

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – I was a young lad in my teens when the Arab oil crises started.

As a kid I wondered out loud why we’d do business and depend on a country which hated us to get fuel.

Teachers, professors and TV people told me how unsophisticated I was and didn’t understand we had to have cheap oil and dance to their tune because… well… because.

I was told I didn’t understand diplomacy.

45 years later we finally don’t depend on them for fuel.

And we found out, unlike we were told then, there is oil, there was oil, and there was plenty of it then, as there is now.

Now, during this pandemic we find out how much we depend on another country which hates us – China. They own a lot of our debt, and we’re finding out how much of our medicine is made there. Our food processed, too.

The same genius idiots in Congress and lobbyists which got us into the Middle East crises got us into this mess. And when us little people complain and question, the smartest people in the country – who really have been shown to be naive and stupid – are still looking down their nose at us great unwashed when we ask why.

They still don’t have a decent answer.

