NEAL BARTON’S POV: There are no crimes

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Inside baseball: I write and record the POV on Wednesday and it runs on Friday.

I can comment on the on the Adam Schiff show even though I haven’t seen a lot of it.

It’s a swing and a miss.

Where are Trump’s high crimes and misdemeanors?

This boils down to the State Department and intelligence community, the swamp, mad Trump went around them with foreign policy, even though it’s every president’s right to conduct foreign policy through their grandmother or chef if they wanted to.

The call to Ukraine. You have folks talking about it who never heard the actual call it just giving their opinion about it.

There are no crimes. There is no evidence of anything except a political show with anti-Trump politicians and bureaucrats with the national media holding their coats.

