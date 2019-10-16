NEAL BARTON’S POV: The real ‘after the trial’ story

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – I don’t know about you, but I’m about done hearing about the Amber Guyger trial.

What tragedy.

What heartbreak.

What seemed to be such a great guy killed.

And there is still so much I do not understand.

But I have a tip of the hat for the judge.

When the trial was done the judge climbed down off the mighty judge bench and came down and gave the convicted and sentenced Amber Guyger a hug.

Key words are “after the trial.”

The judge said she saw a change in the defendant as the trial went on.

Now a group is trying to get the judge in trouble for just being a human being.

The judge also gave Ms. Guyger a Bible because Guyger said she wanted one. The judge didn’t make Guyger take the Good Book.

Instead of the post trial show of one group going after the judge, I think the real takeaway is the judge showing human compassion. Realism. Coming down off the mighty bench to comfort a human being going to prison for killing another human being.

Cast the first stone if you will, but I’d say you’re wrong.

