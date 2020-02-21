NEAL BARTON’S POV: The Mike Bloomberg foot-in-mouth tour has begun

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Mike Bloomberg stick your foot in your loud mouth tour has officially begun, compliments of a sea of file video His Majesty I guess never imagined was out there.

After saying insensitive things about pregnant women and others beneath him – aren’t we all?? – he has now insulted the American farmer, claiming he could teach anyone to grow something.

In this info-age in which His Nasalness equates food producers with Luddites, I’m not a New Yorker and expert about stop and frisk.

But my folks are from the soil.

They worked on farms and ranches to stay alive back when my uncle would say and excuse the double negative “there weren’t no money.”

Back in the Depression and other hard times when city dwellers lined up for government food, my people ate pretty well.

Traded and bartered because knew farming and life was more than sticking a seed in ground.

You fought flood, drought and bad luck.

it’s a bigger job than this short-sighted man could ever imagine.

That’s my point of view, what’s your? You can email me at pov@easttexasmatters.com or Facebook me at KETK Neal Barton.