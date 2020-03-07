NEAL BARTON’S POV: The media’s picks didn’t matter

The morning after the primary this story from reason.com made me smile.

I quote: The pundits and newspapers pushed Warren, Klobuchar, and Buttigieg, but Super Tuesday voters just wanted boring old Biden and Bernie.

As Super Tuesday finally transfigures the Democratic presidential nomination process into a binary choice between two old, occasionally problematic white men whose enduring popularity is consistently underrated by a baffled mainstream press, it’s worth reflecting on just how poorly the media’s preferred candidates performed in the 2020 race. In the end, The New York Times’ dual Democratic presidential endorsements bestowed upon both Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) were like the points on Whose Line Is It Anyway? They just didn’t matter.

Folks-the elite media gave you an assignment, and you gave them the Bronx cheer.

