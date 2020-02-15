NEAL BARTON’S POV: The internet has killed the Hollywood star

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – People moan all the time that they hate social media.

It’s the new cool thing to do.

Yeah, I know we get tired of a lot of the cat videos. Guilty. And the pictures of what our friends are eating.

But you don’t realize now the power you have and the power you are using whether you know it or not.

Recently, I’ve heard politicians and journalist at the national level bemoan the fact there are too many voices out there.

This is dog whistle for “we miss the day when we ran everything and had so much influence. And all the posting people don’t agree with us, the learned intelligentsia.”

I’d rather hear from you any day what you feel about Obamacare or taxes.

I’m not interested in what some pointy-headed Ivy-Leaguer who’s never broken a sweat thinks.

We’re seeing now they’ve been wrong for 70 years.

I posted earlier this week from “spectator us ” about bout how the age of celebrity is dead.

The internet has killed the Hollywood star.

These award shows have always been silly, but Andy Warhol said everyone would be famous for 15 minutes.

That’s not right anymore, thanks to social media. Everybody is famous to at least 15 people.

True.

I welcome the change.

That’s my point of view what’s yours? you can email me at pov@easttexasmatters.com or Facebook me at KETK Neal Barton.