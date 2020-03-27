NEAL BARTON’S POV: That’s who Americans are

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – I saw the stock market went up 2,000 points Tuesday.

I wondered what happened. I soon knew. President Trump said he wanted to have America back to work by Easter.

Of course his medical advisors freaked out and pushed back. But this “when will this be over” question had at least a temporary answer.

People and the stock market hate uncertainty. The president may not get his wish but I think some people have or will bow up and say enough is enough when it comes to economic collapse.

It will be great to survive but what if you have nothing to come back to?

Most Americans are still rugged individualists and I think eventually will say “that’s enough.” I’ll take my chances.

We’re not meant to stay in place. We’re meant to work and achieve and fight the game of life. Because that’s who Americans are.

