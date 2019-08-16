NEAL BARTON’S POV: Texas Speaker Bonnen must resign

Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen of Angleton needs to resign.

Legal or not, the Republican leader, during lunch with another conservative leader and a watchdog representative, asked if the watchdogs would criticize 10 republican state reps Bonnen thought too liberal.

In return, the watchdog group would get more political access.

It’s a favor Bonnen doesn’t even have the authority to grant.

I heard a report from our Austin station that a famous Texas lawyer says that was not illegal.

It’s not, but it’s not right.

If you are going to lead, lead. Use your political prowess to get what you want.

But don’t bushwhack.

Many Republicans are asking for Bonnen to step down.

Others are willing to give forgiveness.

But, fact of the matter is Bonnen has lost the high ground.

Maybe he can still be a decent state rep, but anyone who has acted this way has blown their credibility to lead in my opinion.

Now, Democrats have sued.

But they won’t win.

That was just harrassment.

Their suit was just the cherry on top of an unethical cake which needs to go away.

It will go away when Mr. Bonnen resigns his speakership.

That’s my point of view what’s yours? You can email me at pov@easttexasmatters.com or Facebook me at KETK Neal Barton.