NEAL BARTON’S POV: Support your local musicians

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – I saw an invitation to go and enjoy a country music show in Tyler coming up soon.

The flyer appeared to indicate they were professional musicians.

I am great with that.

We have great professional musicians from this area. God bless them.

But, just like sometimes we urge you to shop locally, I am also going to ask you to support our local musicians.

Some make a decent living at it but many do it for tips and your applause.

These are your neighbors, robably playing music at your church on Sunday or maybe playing dance music on Saturday night.

These folks spend a lot of time away from their families, rehearsing all while raising a family and working a long week just trying to survive.

Let’s show them our appreciation.

That’s my point of view what’s yours? You can email me at pov@easttexmatters.com or Facebook me at KETK Neal Barton.