NEAL BARTON’S POV: Sabre-rattling or sabre-stopping?

So President Trump pays a call to the DMZ. And shakes Kim Jong Un’s hand. While he’s at it, he walks over to North Korea.

The media is absolutely apoplectic.

The president is not sabre- rattling . He’s sabre-stopping. There are no threats.

When President Obama went to Cuba – or Cuber as JFK called it way back then – the media swooned.

Cuba was and still is aligned with Russia. I thought Russia was bad. They are now, according to the national media.

The media then had no problem with that.

I also have heard nothing but breathless national media complaining about President Trump using the military for the 4th of July. But Eisenhower had tanks rolling for his inauguration. Kennedy used a missile. A missile. No one cared.

Now, I hear reporters breathlessly worried about how much the 4th of July festivities will cost. Let me ask. When was the last time anyone in Washington D.C. cared about how much something cost? Are they concerned about how much the border overrun is costing? Hello?

