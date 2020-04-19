NEAL BARTON’S POV: RIP, Henry Lewis

When I first moved to Dallas in the winter of ’89, I soon had a favorite radio commercial.

In a sea of over-elecution, one guy caught my ear.

He was trying to sell me a Chev-vuh-lay in a tiny city called Canton.

His catch phrase was “I’ll meet you at two in the morning if I know you are coming.”

The Chev-vuh-lay dealer’s voice cut through all the slick market crap I was used to hearing. I knew he didn’t want to meet at two in the morning but I picked up up the vibe.

His name was Henry Lewis.

Made his money on Canton Trade Days and was told he sold cars for fun.

I was a fan.

I was told by broadcast sales guys who really knew him Henry’s passion was driving around East Texas looking for land to buy.

Which brings me to this.

One sales guy told me a few years back two suit-wearing fast talking schmucks from Detroit showed up in Canton. Read my hero Henry the the riot act. Told him his little dealership, with only one sales person – him – would not cut it anymore.

They were going to pull Lewis’ dealership. Find someone who wanted volume, volume, volume to run their their dealership. They told Henry he’d be out of the car business as soon as they could buy a patch of land along I-20.

My hero told them let him hear how that turned about.

After hiring a realtor and poring over land where they’d build the biggest Chevy dealership between Dallas and Shreveport, they learned all that land they needed was owned by one guy.

Henry Lewis.

Henry didn’t meet them at two in the morning. But he saw them coming.

Rest in peace, Henry. East Texas wont be the same with you gone.

That’s my point of view what’s yours? You can email me at pov@easttexasmatters.com or Facebook me at KETK Neal Barton.