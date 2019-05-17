NEAL BARTON’S POV: RIP, Doris Day

It was 1956. Alfred Hitchcock was going to make a new film, “The Man Who Knew Too Much.”

He was very excited. He had Jimmy Stewart to play the lead. But Hitch was upset because as part of the studio deal he had to cast a young woman named Doris Day as the female lead. Even worse, she had to sing a song to a boy.

The deal was so bad for Hitch; he also had to hire the two songwriters to write a song for Doris Day to sing. Something with a foreign touch since Jimmy Stewart was playing a diplomat.

Doris Day hated the song they came up with so badly, according to the book Songwriters on Songwriting, that she didn’t want to record it but the studio pressured her. She did it in one take and said, “That’s the last you’re going to hear of this song.'”

That song became her signature hit. “Que Sera Sera” went on to be a monster hit, and in a way proves what the song was all about. The twists and turn of life and where they lead us. Who knows?

Rest in peace, Doris Day. You proved to be a great person.

That’s point of view what’s yours? You can email me at pov@easttexasmatters.com or Facebook me at KETK Neal Barton.