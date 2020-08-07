NEAL BARTON’S POV: Ring the cowbell one last time for Bill Mack

My industry lost a giant last week.

The all-night trucking cowboy from Fort Worth Bill Mack died.

Bill was on the radio in Texas as long as I’ve been alive, most of that from WBAP radio in Cow Town.

All night long Bill kept truck drivers, insomniacs, and third-shift workers company.

When I worked the morning news on WFAA-TV in Dallas in the ’90s, I’d time my commute by where he was in his format. I was on-time if I were at the Dallas Convention Center and he was playing his nightly sign off record, “Clinging to a Saving Hand” by Connie Smith, which he wrote.

When Bill came across something he liked, he’d ring the cowbell. Truly a taste of Fort Worth for the nation listening in on that 50-thousand watt blowtorch of a station.

Bill, I’ll ring the cowbell for you now. You deserve it.

See you in Heaven one day.

