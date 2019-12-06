NEAL BARTON’S POV: Not a good week for the media

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Not a great week for my colleagues in the national media.

A Newsweek – Newsweek? Is that still in business? – reporter was fired and her editor demoted after they reported President Trump abandoned his family on Thanksgiving Day.

To play golf and hang with his buddies.

Problem is, the story was wrong and written and approved before Thanksgiving Day.

It’s one thing to not like the president, but to perpetuate a lie is another.

Then earlier this week it was reported Mayor Pete Buttigieg said while campaigning that if he were president, the US whould leverage aide to Israel as political leverage.

Helloooooo. Force Irael to do something to get political leverage?

Is that not a quid pro quo?

This is what democrats have been accusing president trump of doing with ukraine and screaming to high heaven about. So far no proof, but Dems have been exercised about it.

Buttigieg actually recommends it as a political strategy.

Outburst from the media?

Absolutely none.

That's my point of view whats yours? You can email me at pov@easttexasmatters.com or Facebook me at KETK Neal Barton.