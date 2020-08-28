NEAL BARTON’S POV: Let’s welcome our guests

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Driving through Deep East Texas early Tuesday morning I saw many visitors on our roadways heading north. Probably from Houston I surmise because they were driving aggressively and appeared to be uncertain about where to turn.

I say bless them. Give them grace. Life and nature – Hurricane Laura – right now is giving them a lot to deal with.

No one wants to be away from home and the fear of losing everything you have. Yes, they’re buying up all the gasoline and making lines at the store longer, but that’s okay. It’s horrible to have your life upended, especially if most everything you own is destroyed.

Keepsakes waterlogged, gone forever. Pictures of you and family, gone. Like you were never there.

How do I know this? It happened to me in Hurricane Harvey three years ago. My parents’ house was destroyed. I was one of those people. And I still hurt.

Let’s welcome our guests.

