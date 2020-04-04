NEAL BARTON’S POV: Let’s help our neighbors

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – We are right in the middle of staying at home during the COVID-19 ordeal.

A lot of local businesses are having to shut down and they are hurting.

It’s time to help them.

Many of them are restaurants.

I must admit I swiped this great idea from KTBB’s Paul Gleiser.

Shame on me for not thinking of it first.

The restaurants or other businesses need cash right now to keep the doors open.

Remember, they have rent to pay as well as vendors.

I’m talking about local ones whose money helps sponsor your child’s little league

Please visit them right now and get some take-out food.

While you’re there get a gift certificate. You can use it later on when all this is over.

But it’s important to support our local folks.

Remember, cash is king.

Help them.

We can do this.

We will do this.

Let’s help our neighbors.

That's my point of view what's yours?