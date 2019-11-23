NEAL BARTON’S POV: It’s not my job to judge

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Kanye West went to Joel Osteen’s church.

I don’t know that much about Kanye West. I know he’s been obnoxious and rude to people. So have I. I don’t worship celebrities. I worship God. And it seems I may have something in common with the singer who now claims he’s turned his life over to the Lord.

I don’t have the right to judge this. Someone may disapprove of the way I found salvation in 1968. I know I’ll be in heaven one day and I am sure I’ll see people just like me and people completely different.

I have learned the hard way to shut up and not judge. Judging is not my job. I do admire that West went to the Houston jail and prayed and sang with prisoners. I’ve never done that. Matthew 25:36 says “I was in prison and you came to visit me.” That’s a great start for someone trying to turn their life.

That’s my point of view what’s yours? You can email me at pov@easttexaasatters.com or Facebook me at KETK Neal Barton.