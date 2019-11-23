NEAL BARTON’S POV: It’s not my job to judge

Neal Barton's Point of View

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Kanye West went to Joel Osteen’s church.

I don’t know that much about Kanye West. I know he’s been obnoxious and rude to people. So have I. I don’t worship celebrities. I worship God. And it seems I may have something in common with the singer who now claims he’s turned his life over to the Lord.

I don’t have the right to judge this. Someone may disapprove of the way I found salvation in 1968. I know I’ll be in heaven one day and I am sure I’ll see people just like me and people completely different.

I have learned the hard way to shut up and not judge. Judging is not my job. I do admire that West went to the Houston jail and prayed and sang with prisoners. I’ve never done that. Matthew 25:36 says “I was in prison and you came to visit me.” That’s a great start for someone trying to turn their life.

That’s my point of view what’s yours? You can email me at pov@easttexaasatters.com or Facebook me at KETK Neal Barton.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories