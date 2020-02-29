NEAL BARTON’S POV: It doesn’t have to be this way

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Did you watch the debateTtuesday night? How about the one last week

Did you watch the one from last week? Why did you watch it? Information or to see a media-driven train wreck?

I guess politics is going the way of pro-sports. What should be a somber time of soaking in what the future leader of the free world may be thinking. it’s turned into an auditorium full of apparatchiks hollering and whooping it up as if they were at a football game. The CBS and NBC moderators lost control of the debates.

There is something demeaning about grown people on a stage waving their arms to be called on like nerds in elementary school when they think they knew the answer.

How do we fix it? I say the first thing is take the live audience out of the picture and cut out the whooping and hollering and sports bar-like atmosphere out. It didn’t used to be this way. And it doesn’t have to be this way.

That’s my point of view, what’s yours? You can email me at pov@easttexasmatters.com or Facebook me at KETK Neal Barton.